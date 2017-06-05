Piers Morgan apologises to Ariana Grande for criticising her after Manchester attack

The 'Good Morning Britain' co-host says he "misjudged" the singer.

Piers Morgan has apologised to Ariana Grande for criticising her in the wake of the Manchester terror attack.

The Good Morning Britain co-host was accused of being insensitive and lacking empathy when he posted a series of tweets arguing that Grande should have remained in Manchester in the days following the attack.

Grande had just finished headlining a show at Manchester Arena on May 22 when a lone bomber attacked the foyer as fans were leaving the venue – killing 22 people and injuring 59. Many of them were children and teenagers.

The singer told fans that she was “absolutely broken” by the devastating events, before cancelling a slew of tour dates out of respect.

Grande flew home to Florida after the attack to process what had happened with her family, a decision which Morgan condemned at the time.

However, after yesterday’s enormously successful One Love Manchester benefit concert, which Grande put together in little over a week, Morgan admitted he had “misjudged” the singer.

Grande, 23, actually performed more than 10 times at last night’s emotional charity gig in aid of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. Among her performances was a collaboration with Coldplay. She teamed up with the Chris Martin-fronted band for a performance of the Oasis classic ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Liam Gallagher made a surprise appearance at the concert, and duetted with Coldplay too. He has since hit out at brother Noel for failing to perform too.

Last night’s benefit concert raised a total of over £2 million which contributes to an overall £10 million for the families affected by the attacks.

Visit the website to donate to One Love Manchester and check out the full set list here.

“What an amazing night last night pure love vibrations nobody comes close to Manchester love forever LG,” Liam Gallagher tweeted after the gig.