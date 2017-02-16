Piers Morgan threatens to take son out of will after he sides with JK Rowling in Twitter spat

Controversial journalist continues spat with 'Harry Potter' author

Piers Morgan has threatened to remove his son from his will after he sided with rival JK Rowling amid the pair’s ongoing Twitter spat.

The pair have often come to blows, most recently when Rowling applauded comedian Jim Jefferies for telling Morgan to “fuck off” live on air.

A bitter Twitter spat ensued, leading Rowling to share a screen grab of an article singing her praises and achievements, writing yesterday “Just been sent this! Could the writer let me know who he is? I’d love to thank him! #Valentines.” Morgan then attacked her for ‘humblebragging’, saying: “Priceless #humblebrag BS. Nobody plays the celebrity game more abusively or ruthlessly than you, Ms ‘Intensely Private Billionaire'” It soon emerged that the article was written by Morgan himself.

Morgan’s son and Daily Mail football commentator Spencer joined the row – seemingly taking Rowling’s side by sharing a photo of his Harry Potter tattoo of the ‘Deathly Hallows’ symbol with the caption “well this is awkward”. He later shared more photos to express his love of Harry Potter.

After the tweets went viral and made international news, Piers congratulated his son for “cracking America”, but later wrote: “Cursed Child sums this up” and said that Spencer would be “sorry” because “I just cut him out of my will”. See below.

Piers Morgan’s recent spats have included Ewan McGregor pulling out of appearing on ‘Good Morning Britain’ due to Morgan’s controversial stance on the Women’s March and Lady Gaga agreeing to an interview after he said he was ‘sceptical’ about her claims that she suffered from PTSD after being raped.