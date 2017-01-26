PJ Harvey, Ryan Adams and Future Islands announced as Green Man 2017 headliners

This year's bash will take place in August

PJ Harvey, Ryan Adams and Future Islands have been confirmed to headline this year’s Green Man festival.

The three acts will top the bill at the Brecon Beacons bash from August 17-20 on what will be the event’s 15th birthday. Tickets are on sale now. For more information head to Greenman.net. It will be all three acts’ only UK festival performance this year.

Other acts on the bill include Michael Kiwanuka, Lambchop, Conor Oberst, Angel Olsen, Field Music and a DJ set from Jon Hopkins.

A fourth headliner will be confirmed in the coming weeks. Last year Laura Marling, Wild Beasts, Belle & Sebastian and James Blake headlined the event.

The Green Man bill is as follows:

PJ Harvey

Ryan Adams

Future Islands

Michael Kiwanuka,

Lambchop

Conor Oberst

Angel Olsen

BadBadNotGood

Jon Hopkins (DJ)

Field Music

This Is The Kit

Julia Jacklin

Fionn Regan

The Big Moon

Richard Dawson

Melt Yourself Down

Hurray For The Riff Raff

Laura Gibson

Sunflower Bean

Chris Forsyth & The Solar Motel Band

Jessica Pratt

Karl Blau

Grumbling Fur

LVL UP

Shame

Wolf People

Big Thief

Gill Landry

Michael Chapman

Doomsquad

Deep Throat Choir

Girl Ray

Gaelynn Lea

Warhaus

The Orielles

Meanwhile, PJ Harvey’s notebooks were recently adapted for a new BBC radio drama.

The programme, On Kosovo Field, was adapted from the notebooks kept by Harvey when she travelled to the territory while working on her latest album, ‘The Hope Six Demolition Project’, which was released back in April 2016.

Ryan Adams also recently shared the second new single from upcoming album ‘Prisoner’.

“I think the theme of this record is that we’re all prisoners of some desires, in that the very things we love are the things that hold us hostage and keep us trapped,” he told NME. “Either we are the cage or we’re in the cage and it’s trying to figure out in every situation which of those things is real.”

Read more: Ryan Adams tells NME about divorce, recovery, freedom and his new album

‘Prisoner’ will be released on February 17. He has also been confirmed to perform at NOS Alive 2017 alongside Foo Fighters, Depeche Mode, Warpaint, The xx, The Weeknd and many more next July.