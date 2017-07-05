Plot details revealed for ‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ including Dumbledore’s past relationships

Warner Bros. seem to be alluding to Dumbledore's history with Grindelwald.

To mark the beginning of filming for Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them 2, Warner Bros. have revealed the first official plot synopsis for the follow-up Harry Potter spin-off.

It begins, as Digital Spy report: “As he promised he would, Grindelwald has made a dramatic escape and has been gathering more followers to his cause — elevating wizards above all non-magical beings.”

“The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore.”

“But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander.”

“The adventure reunites Newt with Tina (Katherine Waterston), Queenie (Alison Sudol) and Jacob (Dan Fogler), but his mission will also test their loyalties as they face new perils in an increasingly dangerous and divided wizarding world”.

Online speculation has risen regarding whether Dumbledore will be played as an openly gay character, true to the canon written by J.K Rowling. In a press conference for the first movie, Rowling said: “We’ll see [Dumbledore] at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned…watch this space.”

The Fantastic Beasts franchise has been confirmed to be a five-movie deal with Jude Law set to play the young version of Dumbledore, joining the already cast Johnny Depp who plays the legendary wizard’s nemesis, Grindelwald.

Law has been cast for the role by director David Yates, who will take the helm again in the second film having directed the first.

“Jude Law is a phenomenally talented actor whose work I have long admired, and I’m looking forward to finally having the opportunity to work with him,” said Yates in a statement, the Guardian reports.