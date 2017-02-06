Pokémon Go players brave sub-zero temperature as game launches in Korea

The world-conquering game only launched in South Korea last month.

Pokémon Go players have been braving sub-zero temperatures in South Korea after the game finally launched in the East Asian country.

A Reddit user shared a picture of gamers hunting Pokémon in Seoul’s Borame Park in the early hours of the morning, a time when temperatures had apparently plummeted to -6°C.

Pokémon Go only launched in South Korea on January 24. By February 2, some 6.98 million South Koreans had played the game at least once in the previous week, Business Korea reports. Around 65% of these people were aged under 30 according to market research company WiseApp.

Pokémon Go was a massive success upon its release in many other countries last summer. It became the most successful mobile game in US history and was briefly as popular as Twitter and more popular than Tinder.

New Pokémon were added to Pokémon Go in December in the latest update to the viral game. These include Pichu (which evolves into Pikachu), Magby (evolves into Magmar), Elekid (evolves into Electabuzz), Cleffa (evolves into Clefairy), Igglypuff (evolves into Jigglypuff) and Smoochum (evolves into Jynx).

These characters are among those that were originally introduced to the franchise with Pokémon Gold and Silver in 1999.

