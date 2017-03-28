‘Pokemon Red’, ‘Mortal Kombat’ and ‘Tomb Raider’ among finalists for induction into World Video Game Hall of Fame

The games feature among a slew of classics that could enter into the Hall of Fame at The Strong museum in Rochester, NY next month

Pokémon Red and Green, Mortal Kombat and Tomb Raider are among the 2017 finalists who have been nominated for entry into The World Video Game Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame is based at The National Museum of Play (also known as The Strong) in Rochester, NY, and its organising committee will induct a select few games to join the pantheon of already-inducted greats (which currently include Doom, GTA 3 and The Legend of Zelda) on May 4. This will follow a consultation with “an international committee of video game scholars and journalists” to determine which games are worthy of receiving this special status.

The three aforementioned classics are among 12 finalists for this year’s class, which Jon-Paul Dyson – director of The Strong’s International Center for the History of Electronic Games – say all share the achievement of having an “undeniable impact on the world of gaming and popular culture.”

The 12 finalists are as follows:

Donkey Kong (1981)

Final Fantasy VII (1997)

Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

Microsoft Windows Solitaire (1991)

Mortal Kombat (1992)

Myst (1993)

Pokemon Red and Green (1996)

Portal (2007)

Resident Evil (1996)

Street Fighter II (1991)

Tomb Raider (1996)

Wii Sports (2006)

Meanwhile, Pokémon Go re-entered the news last month after the game finally launched in Korea – players were reported to be braving sub-zero temperatures in order to catch the game’s creatures.