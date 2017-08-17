A tone deaf attempt at viral marketing

The Portland-based band known as The Domestics have come under fire after shipping mysterious tapes titled ‘Trump/Comey Recordings’ to members of the music press.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

As Pitchfork report, the band and their label, Tender Loving Empire, were called out when anonymously mailed tapes listed with return addresses for the KKK and Westboro Baptist Church began being flagged up across the music industry.

The tapes were then taken responsibility for by the band and the label, calling the anonymous distribution a “viral marketing project” to promote The Domestics’ new album.

The cassettes featured instrumentals from the new album, a clip of Donald Trump’s voice and information about the album written in Russian. Obviously in reference to the case surrounding Donald Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia.

See an image of the tape below.

Stephen Judge ok everyone read. this is really fu**ed up. A music industry friend of mine just posted this on his Facebook page. Everyone is of course telling him to go report this to the FBI. It was…

The band and label have since released a statement to Paste where they explain that the email address in the tape would lead music press members to an album download. Instead, press members were curious why they were sent a mysterious cassette with the address of hate groups on it.

The released statement justifies the KKK and Westboro Baptist Church links, saying that they listed to return addresses “in hopes that any tape that bounced back in the mail would end up flooding the mailboxes of these bigots.”

The purpose of the viral marketing campaign was to troll right wing institutions but backfired amazingly. In fact many people were questioning why the cassettes were sent exclusively to members of the media that were Jewish. The band dismissed this as coincidence, saying: “Religion has absolutely nothing to do with this project or who we sent the tapes to”.

This isn’t the first viral marketing campaign gone awry. Earlier this year the New Zealand city of Dunedin was shut down and evacuated after a local noise-rock band’s cassette was mistaken for a bomb.