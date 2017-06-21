Prince Harry opens up about his panic attacks after mother’s death

Harry was 12 years old when his mother, Diana Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash.

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about suffering from panic attacks after his mother’s death.

Harry, now fifth in line to the throne, was just 12 years old when his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

“In my case, suit and tie, every single time I was in any room with loads of people, which is quite often, I was just pouring with sweat, like heart beating — boom, boom, boom, boom — and literally just like a washing machine,” he reveals in an interview with Forces TV.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, get me out of here now,'” he continues. “Oh, hang on, I can’t get out of here, I have got to just hide it.”

Harry also explains that serving in the armed forces in Afghanistan “triggered” his panic attacks, compelling him to seek help.

“If you lose your mum at the age of 12, you have got to deal with it,” he says. “The idea that 20 years later I still hadn’t really… that 15, 17 years later I still hadn’t dealt with it. Afghan was the moment where I was like, ‘Right, deal with it.'”

Earlier this year, Harry’s older brother William teamed up with Lady Gaga for a frank discussion about mental health.

The heir to the throne said at the time: “It’s time that everyone speaks up and really feels very normal about mental health; it’s the same as physical health. Everybody has mental health and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it and just having a conversation with a friend or family member can really make such a difference.”