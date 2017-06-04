Prince musical set to tour the UK in celebration of Purple Rain

The makers of Thriller Live are behind the show, which will tour the UK next year

A Prince musical will be touring the UK next year.

The creators of Michael Jackson themed musical Thriller Live are behind the show, where Prince’s greatest hits will be turned into a musical.

Following the success of other musicals featuring famous artists’ biggest hits – including The Kinks and The Four Seasons, Purple Rain will showcase the late singer’s biggest work.

The show will be taken to theatergoers across the UK and will include hits ‘Raspberry Beret’, ‘Kiss’, ‘When Doves Cry’, ‘Little Red Corvette’ and titular track ‘Purple Rain’.

A cast of 26 will tour the show, with dates kicking off in Bromley on 1st February 2018 before heading to Manchester, Plymouth, Birmingham and Blackpool.

There will also be dates in Edinburgh, Hull, Ipswitch and Belfast.

Director Gary Lloyd said: “Prince’s music and constant reinvention is legendary, so to get the opportunity to bring that and all his colourful characters to the theatrical stage is a dream.

“There is also a real appetite for live music shows that showcase the musicians as part of the performance. Prince was all about this. Prince was a consummate, theatrical artist, but in our show his music is the star.

“There will be so much for audiences to enjoy whether they’re fans of musical theatre, Prince, or both. Purple Rain is a fast-paced, music lover’s night out that will tease, surprise and excite audiences in the same way he did.”

Prince died in April 2016 at the age of 57.