Prince’s band The Revolution announce tour dates

Wendy and Lisa, Bobby Z, Brownmark and Matt Fink will all be taking part.

Prince‘s band The Revolution have announced a new batch of US tour dates.

The classic ‘Purple Rain’-era line-up – guitarist Wendy Melvoin, bassist Brownmark (Mark Brown), drummer Bobby Z (Robert Rivkin), and keyboardists Matt Fink and Lisa Coleman – previously reunited for a series of live shows in Prince’s hometown of Minneapolis last year.

Their set list included classics from the era including ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, ‘Little Red Corvette’, ‘Raspberry Beret’, ‘Kiss’ and of course ‘Purple Rain’.

Now they have scheduled shows in four other US cities: Chicago, Washington D.C., New York and Philadelphia. They are also due to play during the three-day ‘Celebration 2017’ event at Prince’s Paisley Park compound, which runs from April 20 to 23.

Check out their full tour dates below.

April 23 – Chicago – Metro

April 27 – Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

April 28 – New York – B.B. King’s

April 29 – Philadelphia – Theatre of Living Arts

Brownmark recently said of the band’s future plans in an interview with Billboard: “There’s this surge of fans wanting to see us perform. And we want to share it with the world – that is our goal.”

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that Prince’s back catalogue will finally arrive on Apple Music and Spotify in time for the Grammys on February 12.