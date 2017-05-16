PWR BTTM’s music removed from iTunes following sexual assault allegations

The New York punk duo have already been dropped by their record label and management company.

PWR BTTM‘s music has been removed from iTunes and Apple Music following sexual assault allegations made against band member Ben Hopkins.

The New York punk duo have already been dropped by their label Polyvinyl in the wake of the allegations. Now all their music is unavailable on Apple Music, and their 2015 album ‘Ugly Cherries’ has been taken off iTunes.

Their latest album ‘Pageant’, which dropped last Friday (May 12), is still available on iTunes, and the duo’s music remains on Spotify too. However, a representative for Polyvinyl told Pitchfork that the label has asked for ‘Pageant’ to be removed from Spotify as well.

On Thursday (May 11) the band released a statement responding to allegations of historical sexual assault. Hopkins was described by one social media user as a “known sexual predator” and was alleged to have made “unwanted advances on minors”. The band wrote: “The allegations come as a surprise, but we are trying to address them with openness and accountability.” Read their full statement here.

In the days since, two of PWR BTTM’s touring members have quit the band, two support acts for their upcoming tour have pulled out, festivals including Hopscotch and Bled Fest have axed them from line-ups, and they have been dropped by Salty Artist Management.