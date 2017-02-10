Queens Of The Stone Age announce first live gig of 2017

They hit Fuji Rock with The xx, LCD Soundsystem, Bjork, Lorde and Aphex Twin

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced details of their first gig of 2017 – performing at the legendary Fuji Rock festival.

After appearing in the studio with Dave Grohl and Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes, as well as teasing fans of progress on their long-awaited new album with photos from the recording studio, now Josh Homme and co have announced their return to the stage with a headline slot among the massive line-up for Fuji Rock 2017 – alongside the likes of The xx, LCD Soundsystem, Bjork, Lorde, Aphex Twin and many more. This marks the first time they’ve played the festival in 15 years.

The first tour date to be announced for the year ahead, the news suggests that the band will be ready to hit the road with new material for a world tour this summer, calling at the season’s biggest festivals.

The band have reportedly been at work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s ‘…Like Clockwork’ for some time – and finally claimed to have ‘locked in’ to finish work on the record last summer. It was previously revealed that new music would be released later this year.After collaborating on Lady Gaga’s latest album ‘Joanne‘ and with Iggy Pop on ‘Post Pop Depression‘, Josh Homme is expected to release new material with Queens Of The Stone Age soon.

Mastodon’s Troy Sanders recently said Queens Of The Stone Age are finally set to release their new album and head out on a world tour.

“Queens of the Stone Age, Mastodon and At the Drive-In have all been recording,” he said, “and we all have new records coming out this year.”

Sanders forms part of Gone Is Gone – a supergroup consisting of Sanders, QOTSA guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, At the Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, and multi-instrumentalist Mike Zarin.