Could Radiohead play ‘Creep’ at Glastonbury? The band discuss the chances

Radiohead have spoken out about what it takes for them to play their breakthrough single ‘Creep’ live, just weeks away from Glastonbury.

The band have often had a tumultuous relationship with their debut single. While it found them huge rock radio and mainstream success upon release in 1993, Radiohead have been reluctant to play it live over the years – citing that it took on a life of its own, separate to the breakthrough success and critical acclaim of their material since.

“It’s a good song,” guitarist Ed O’Brien said in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “It’s nice to play for the right reasons. People like it and want to hear it. We do err towards not playing it because you don’t want it feel like show business. But we started throwing it in last year.”

Frontman Thom Yorke added: “We only did it once or twice this year,” said the frontman. “The first time I’m feeling the fakes we’ll stop. It can be cool sometimes, but other times I want to stop halfway through and be like, ‘Nah, this isn’t happening.'”

Yorke also recently discussed how close he came to walking off stage during their legendary Glastonbury 1997 set, nearly abandoning the show during the encore.

Meanwhile, Radiohead are gearing up to release the 20th anniversary reissue of ‘OK Computer’ with three previously unreleased tracks. ‘OKNOTOK’ will be released on Friday June 23 – the same day they headline Glastonbury 2017. Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran are also performing, while The National, The xx, Royal Blood, Katy Perry and many more are also set to perform.