Rag’n’Bone Man is working on a new hip-hop album

The singer spoke to NME backstage at Bestival.

Soul singer Rag’n’Bone Man has revealed that he is working on a new hip-hop album.

Speaking to NME backstage at Bestival in Lulworth, the musician also known as Rory Graham said: “I get to back into the studio really soon and etch out what the new album is gonna sound like.”

Pressed on the sound of the upcoming record – a follow-up to 2017 debut ‘Human’ – he replied What I really wanna do is make a musical hip-hop album.”

The 32-year-old went on to discuss his love of the ‘90s American hop-hop group Organized Noize and explained that he was inspired to mimic their production style after watching a recent documentary about them.

“Even though they were a hip-hop outfit,” he said, “they have an arranger on the keys and they used the same bass player on everything. I think that’s how they came up with such a distinctive sound. I have one of the best bass players I have ever heard in my band. My keys player is incredible at coming up with parts. So I’m like, ‘Why don’t I utilise those amazing people.”

It’s been an important year all round for Rag’n’Bone Man, whose girlfriend Beth Rouy recently gave birth to their first child.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show last night (September 9), the singer revealed: ‘My little boy, he was born about five days ago. His name’s Reuben. He’s tiny. I’m really chuffed.”

Speaking about the sleepless night that new parenthood brings, he said: “I’m on tour cycle, so for the last three or four months I’ve been used to getting about four hours a night on the tour bus.”

“My missus has had to deal with what she’s had to deal with, and I’ve found it fairly easy because I’m on that cycle anyway. Four hours a night is enough for me.”

In our interview, he also discussed his plans to the road on tour in the near future.