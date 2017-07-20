Randy Newman reveals why he scrapped a song about Donald Trump’s penis

The song's hook was simply: 'What a dick!'

Randy Newman has revealed that he has scrapped a song that was about “Donald Trump’s dick”.

The Oscar-winning singer-songwriter, known for his satirical tunes as well as his hugely popular Disney music, released a song called ‘Putin’ last year.

It features the lyrics: “He can drive his giant tractor / Across the Trans-Siberian plain / He can power a nuclear reactor / With the left side of his brain / And when he takes his shirt off / He drives the ladies crazy.”

Newman also wrote a song about Trump, but decided there would be no benefit in actually releasing it.

“I did write about him. But the language was too vulgar. It felt too easy,” he told Vulture. “The song was “My dick’s bigger than your dick / It ain’t braggin’ if it’s true / My dick’s bigger than your dick / I can prove it too / There it is! There’s my dick / Isn’t that a wonderful sight? / Run to the village, to town, to the countryside / Tell the people what you’ve seen here tonight.”

Continuing, Newman added: “The hook was ‘What a dick!’ Duh-duh-duh. ‘What a dick’” But I just didn’t want to add to the problem of how ugly the conversation we’re all having is, so I didn’t put it out.”

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has shared her thoughts on Trump, saying that women feel “less safe” with him in the White House.