Rapper Mystikal wanted for alleged rape in Louisiana

Police in Louisiana have issued a warrant for the rapper's arrest.

New Orleans rapper Mystikal has had a warrant issued for his arrest by police in Shreveport, Louisana for an alleged rape that occurred in 2016.

The MC, real name Michael Tyler, is charged with first-degree rape alongside another named Averweone Holman, reports Spin. Holman was apprehended by U.S Marshals last week in Texas while Mystikal is still being searched for.

According to local news KSLA, police say that the incident happened in October last year in downtown Shreveport. The allegation stems from an incident at a Shreveport casino where the rapper was performing for the “Legends of Southern Hip-Hop’ concert.

Evidence at the scene matched Mystikal and Holman and the two were charged with the bond set at $2 million each.

A warrant has also been issued to Tenichia Wafford from Texas for being an accessory after the fact to first-degree rape. According to KSLA’s sources, Wafford allegedly attempted to convince the alleged rape victim to drop charges against Mystikal and Holman.

In 2003, Mystikal was sentenced for six years in state prison charged with sexual battery and extortion after pleading guilty. The rapper served the full six years and was released on January 2010.

Mystikal debuted in 1995 with his debut solo album Mind Of Mystikal and is best known for his contribution to Ludacris’ ‘Move Bitch’.