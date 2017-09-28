The long-awaited sequel to the 2010 western game is due out this spring

A new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 has been released.

The western adventure game is the long-awaited sequel to the 2010 game of the same name, which was released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Red Dead Redemption saw players take control of former outlaw John Marston, whose wife and son are taken hostage by the government in ransom for his vigilante services.

The game’s publisher and makers of Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar have unveiled the latest trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2, which will be released this spring. The new game will be released on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems.

Watch the new trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 below.

The new game will feature both single player and online multiplayer formats.

While the new game will be a sequel to the 2010 game, Red Dead Redemption 2 will actually be the third instalment in the Red Dead franchise. Red Dead Revolver was the very first part of the franchise, released in 2004 on the PlayStation 2 and Xbox (it has also recently become available to play on the PS4).

Watch the first trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 below. That one was released last October.

A synopsis of the game reads: “Red Dead Redemption 2 is an epic tale of life in America’s unforgiving heartland. The game’s vast and atmospheric world will also provide the foundation for a brand new online multiplayer experience.”