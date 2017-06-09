Resident Evil: The Final Chapter – which character are you?

NME Promotional Feature

Will you be Alice, Abigail, Christian, Claire, Doc, Dr Alexander Isaacs or Albert Wesker?

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is the sixth and final instalment in the action horror franchise based on the hugely popular game series, and from June 12 it’ll be available to stream and buy on Blu-ray and DVD. Starring as long-serving franchise heroine Alice is Milla Jovovich (Dazed And Confused, Zoolander), and she’s joined by Ruby Rose (Orange Is The New Black), Iain Glen (Game of Thrones) and Eoin Macken (Merlin) as the fight against the dastardly Umbrella Corporation comes to a head. In the story Alice is forced to return to The Hive, where her story began, and deal with the Umbrella Corporation’s final strike against the survivors of the apocalypse.

The set of characters in the film is strikingly varied: take our quiz and find out which of the seven main players you’re closest to.

Check out Resident Evil: The Final Chapter on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, DVD and digital releases to get two behind-the-scenes featurettes that explore both the role of women in the films, and the many dangers of The Hive. Plus, on the Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and digital releases, check out even more extras, like a sneak peek at the upcoming CG animated feature Resident Evil: Vendetta. Among many other extras there’s a half-hour feature in which star Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson break down key bits of the film and talk about the franchise’s universe.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is available for download and on Blu-ray and DVD from June 12.