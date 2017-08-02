Richard Ashcroft reveals Liam Gallagher’s ‘secret cameo’ on The Verve’s ‘Urban Hymns’

'He was going ballistic at the end of it'

Richard Ashcroft has spoken out about Liam Gallagher‘s ‘secret cameo’ on The Verve‘s classic album, ‘Urban Hymns’.

It has long been known that the former Oasis frontman leant backing vocals on the track ‘Come On’, but there has also been a mystery surrounding what exactly it is that he sings. Now, Ashcroft has opened up about the album’s various jokes and mysteries.

“I mean there’s lots of jokes within the album,” Ashcroft told BBC 6 Music. “Liam Gallagher is on the last track ‘Come On’. I don’t think anyone knows this, but if you concentrate you can hear some demented guy screaming ‘come on’. I imagine everyone thinks that’s me, but I remember him doing it.

“He arrived at the studio with the tape of a song he’d just done with [Stone Roses’ guitarist] John Squire. He proceeded, as he does, to play it 15 times in a row in the studio. I played him ‘Bittersweet [Symphony]’, then I said ‘we’re doing ‘Come On’ now, you gotta be on it. He went into this booth with someone else, and he was going ballistic at the end of it – smashing the tambourine against the side of the vocal booth, screaming.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The Verve will be celebrating 20 years of ‘Urban Hymns’ with a deluxe reissue on September 1.

The release will come in four different formats including the standard remastered CD, a deluxe two-disc CD version, a super deluxe 5 disc CD plus bonus DVD box set and a triple LP box set.