A Love Actually sequel for Comic Relief is in the works

14 years after Richard Curtis's Love Actually hit screens, the director is penning a short sequel featuring the original stars

Love Actually director Richard Curtis is writing a ten-minute sequel to his hit film, in aid of Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day Actually will air on 24th March – Red Nose Day – and fans of the film may be able to decide what happens to some of their favourite characters.

Scriptwriter and Curtis’s partner Emma Freud Tweeted that it was still being written, and invited her followers to tell her what they wanted to see happen, writing “ideas welcome”.

Speaking about the ten-minute special, Curtis said: “I would never have dreamt of writing a sequel to Love Actually, but I thought it might be fun to do 10 minutes to see what everyone is now up to. We hope to make something that’ll be fun – very much in the spirit of the original film and of Red Nose Day. It’ll certainly be a nostalgic moment getting back together.

A number of names from the original movie, which was released in 2003, are already lined up to take part in the new instalment. Keira Knightley, Colin Firth, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Andrew Lincoln and Rowan Atkinson are all reported to be involved.

The news of a sequel comes four years after Curtis said it was unlikely to ever happen. In 2013, he told the Daily Beast that he couldn’t “imagine anything less likely than a reunion”. The Walking Dead actor Andrew Lincoln also admitted being uncomfortable with his character, who pretends not to like his friend’s new wife, played by Keira Knightley, to cover up being in love with her.

He told The Wrap last year that the character was “a stalker”, but that Curtis reassured him that “with you playing it, darling […] you’ll be alright.”