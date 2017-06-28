Richard Hammond says he ‘thought he was going to die’ in his recent car crash

The Grand Tour host recalls his mental state during his recent car crash.

Richard Hammond has spoken out about his car crash that occurred while filming the new series of The Grand Tour.

The presenter recalled how he thought he was going to die. “What was probably going through my mind was ‘well, this is it”, Hammond said of crashing his vehicle on a hillside in Switzerland.

“In fact that is what was going through my mind. I thought I’d had it”. Hammond described the experience as “like being in a tumble dryer full of bricks going down a hill. I was aware that I was up, that I was high, that inevitably the car was going to come down”, the driver said in a video posted on Drivetribe.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Hammond continued: “And yes of course there was a moment of dread. ‘Oh God I’m going to die.’ And also I was aware that the car was taking just such a beating.”

According to the Swiss Paper 20 Minuten, Hammond and co-stars Jeremy Clarkson and James May were filming footage on a closed in St. Gallen testing out the new Rimac electric supercar.

Clarkson tweeted after Hammond was airlifted to hospital, “the biggest crash I’ve ever seen and the most frightening. But incredibly, and thankfully, Richard seems to be mostly OK,” he added.

An official statement was posted on The Grand Tour’s official twitter that reported that Hammond was “conscious and talking” even as the presenter was being taken to hospital.

Read more: Richard Hammond in motorcycle crash 11 years after the last collision nearly killed him

This crash occurred roughly 10 years after Hammond’s high-speed accident in a dragster that was travelling at more than 260 miles per hour.