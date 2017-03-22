Watch Rick Astley cover Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’

'Never Gonna Give You Up' singer Rick Astley showed his appreciation for Ed Sheeran at a recent gig

Rick Astley surprised fans at a show in Dublin on Tuesday, March 21 with a cover of Ed Sheeran‘s Shape Of You.

The Eighties pop star is best known for his 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up”, which was a number one hit in 25 countries.

Watch his take on the Ed Sheeran song below:

Astley is currently on a UK tour, and is due to play in Glasgow, Newcastle and Harrogate this week. It isn’t the first time he’s treated fans to a cover – last year, he shared a cover of the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” on his Facebook to promote an upcoming charity gig.

In January, he announced he was launching his own beer – a “fruity pilsner” – in collaboration with the Danish brewery Mikkeller.

“Mikkeller beer is quite experimental and they’ve been sending me various bottles to sample. Some are quite fruity – one was a pear beer they make for a restaurant, but we’ve gone for a pilsner type lager,” he said.

Astley released his seventh studio album, 50, in 2016. See his tour dates below

Thu March 23 – GLASGOW Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Fri March 24 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Newcastle City Hall

Sat March 25 – HARROGATE Harrogate International Conference Centre

Mon March 27 – PRESTON Preston Guildhall and Charter Theatre

Tue March 28 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield City Hall and Memorial Hall

Thu March 30 – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

Fri March 31 – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall

Sat April 01 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Empire Theatre

Mon April 03 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

Tue April 04 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

Thu April 06 – PORTSMOUTH Portsmouth Guildhall

Fri April 07 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC

Sat April 08 – GUILDFORD G Live

Mon April 10 – BRISTOL Colston Hall

Tue April 11 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome

Thu April 13 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall

Sat April 15 – BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Symphony Hall