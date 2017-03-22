Watch Rick Astley cover Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’

'Never Gonna Give You Up' singer Rick Astley showed his appreciation for Ed Sheeran at a recent gig
Rick Astley surprised fans at a show in Dublin on Tuesday, March 21 with a cover of Ed Sheeran‘s Shape Of You.
The Eighties pop star is best known for his 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up”, which was a number one hit in 25 countries.
Watch his take on the Ed Sheeran song below:
Astley is currently on a UK tour, and is due to play in Glasgow, Newcastle and Harrogate this week. It isn’t the first time he’s treated fans to a cover – last year, he shared a cover of the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” on his Facebook to promote an upcoming charity gig.
In January, he announced he was launching his own beer – a “fruity pilsner” – in collaboration with the Danish brewery Mikkeller.
“Mikkeller beer is quite experimental and they’ve been sending me various bottles to sample. Some are quite fruity – one was a pear beer they make for a restaurant, but we’ve gone for a pilsner type lager,” he said.
Astley released his seventh studio album, 50, in 2016. See his tour dates below
Thu March 23 – GLASGOW Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Fri March 24 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Newcastle City Hall
Sat March 25 – HARROGATE Harrogate International Conference Centre
Mon March 27 – PRESTON Preston Guildhall and Charter Theatre
Tue March 28 – SHEFFIELD Sheffield City Hall and Memorial Hall
Thu March 30 – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall Nottingham
Fri March 31 – MANCHESTER Bridgewater Hall
Sat April 01 – LIVERPOOL Liverpool Empire Theatre
Mon April 03 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
Tue April 04 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
Thu April 06 – PORTSMOUTH Portsmouth Guildhall
Fri April 07 – BOURNEMOUTH BIC
Sat April 08 – GUILDFORD G Live
Mon April 10 – BRISTOL Colston Hall
Tue April 11 – BRIGHTON Brighton Dome
Thu April 13 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall
Sat April 15 – BIRMINGHAM Birmingham Symphony Hall