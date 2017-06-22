Ricky Gervais defends his controversial AIDS ‘joke’

"I don't hold the same world view as my jokes. Most people get that."

Ricky Gervais has defended a controversial ‘joke’ he made about AIDS.

Earlier this week the writer-actor-comedian joined in with a Twitter meme asking people to suggest “things you can say both during sex and during a funeral”. Gervais simply replied “AIDS?”.

Gervais’ comment attracted criticism on social media. “The idea that you think AIDS is a death sentence is as dated as your comedy, Ricky,” tweeted Ryan Butcher, the deputy editor of Gay Times magazine.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The National AIDS Trust also called out the comment, tweeting at Gervais: “Nice. Why let accuracy about HIV get in the way of having a pop at an already very stigmatised group of people?! #keepingitclassy” Thanks to medical advances, people diagnosed with HIV early and treated effectively now have a near-normal life expectancy.

Gervais then defended himself. “You mean, why aren’t jokes factually actuate [sic}?” he wrote. “Because they’re jokes. I don’t hold the same world view as my jokes. Most people get that.”

Earlier this year Gervais defended himself after being criticised for making a joke about a dead baby.

He wrote at the time: “”Is there any subject you shouldn’t joke about?” is no less ridiculous a question than “Is there any subject you shouldn’t talk about?”