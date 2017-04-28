The 'Alien: Covenant' film director has revealed he thinks it's "ridiculous" not to believe in "superior beings"

Film director Ridley Scott has admitted that he’s convinced aliens exist and that one day they’ll come for us.

The filmmaker is gearing up to release ‘Alien: Covenant’; the sixth movie in the ‘Alien’ sci-fi franchise, next month.

Scott said: “I believe in superior beings. I think it is certainly likely.

“An expert I was talking to at NASA said to me ‘have you ever looked in the sky at night? You mean to tell me we are it?’ That’s ridiculous.

“The experts have now put a number on it having assessed what is out there. They say that there are between 100 and 200 entities that could be having a similar evolution to us right now.

“So when you see a big thing in the sky, run for it. Because they are a lot smarter than we are, and if you are stupid enough to challenge them you will be taken out in three seconds.”

The new ‘Alien’ film is the second prequel to the 1979 original starring Sigourney Weaver, Ian Holm, John Hurt and Yaphet Kotto; the first prequel being 2012’s ‘Prometheus’.

The new movie will be set in 2104 on board a spaceship carrying 2,000 cryogenically frozen colonists to a distant planet.

During their journey, the passengers discover an uncharted paradise, but it soon turns sour.

The film stars Michael Fassbender, who also made an appearance in ‘Prometheus’ as a sentient android.

Recently, three new images were released of the upcoming film, as well as three new preview trailers.

Scott, who gained notoriety after directing the first film back in 1979, said he hasn’t tired of scaring his audiences.

He said: “When I did the first ‘Alien‘ I had to get a sense of responsibility because the reaction to the kitchen (‘chestbuster’) scene with John Hurt was beyond anything I expected – and it was not good.

“But the film was very successful because people are perverse.

“Everybody was half underneath the seat watching by the time you get to the kitchen scene. There was a woman underneath the seat with her husband holding her.”

Scott, 73, recently vowed to make another three ‘Alien’ films if the upcoming release proves successful.

‘Alien: Covenant’ is released in UK cinemas on 10 May.