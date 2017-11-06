“The beast has run out”: Ridley Scott teases end of the Alien franchise

Are the Xenomorphs about to meet their maker?

Ridley Scott has claimed that the Alien franchise has “run out”, despite plans for at least two more films to be released.

The iconic sci-fi director helmed ‘Alien: Covenant’, which was released earlier this year to mixed reviews from critics and an unexpectedly poor performance at the global box office.

But while plans are in place for two more sequels, Scott believes that the franchise may have just run its course.

“I figured it was a good piece of business to follow through Prometheus, which, from ground zero, had good lift-off,” Scott told the Hollywood Reporter.

“So we went to Covenant to perpetuate the idea and [revive] the franchise of the Alien. I think the beast has almost run out, personally.”

It’s the first time that he has cast doubt over the future of the franchise, and only last month revealed how a future sequel would concentrate on the role of artificial intelligence in the world.

“I think the evolution of the alien himself is nearly over, but what I was trying to do was transcend and move to another story, which would be taken over by AIs,” he told Empire.

“And the world that the AI might create as a leader if he finds himself on a new planet. We have actually quite a big layout for the next one.”