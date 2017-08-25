Right Said Fred respond to unlikely writing credit on new Taylor Swift single

Swift says she 'interpolated a melody' from the group's 'I'm Too Sexy' in new song 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift’s new single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ may be written by Swift and Jack Antonoff (aka Bleachers), but there’s an unlikely credit on there too – and it’s for British pop trio Right Said Fred.

According to the official credits, the song contains “an interpolation of a melody” from ‘I’m Too Sexy’, which was written by Fred Fairbrass, Richard Fairbrass and Rob Manzoli. The credit acknowledges a similarity in the delivery of the chorus in Swift’s new single and the repeated motif in Right Said Fred’s Number Two hit from 1991. Both songs are below, for comparison.

The band have taken to Twitter to brand it a “marvellous reinvention”.

‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is the first to be taken from her forthcoming sixth album, ‘Reputation‘, which is due for release on November 10. The album is available to pre-order now from Swift’s official website, while ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ is available on iTunes and all streaming services.

The track marks the singer’s first release since she shared ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever‘, a collaboration with Zayn Malik that featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack.

The music video for the track will be previewed on Good Morning America today (August 25).

Right Said Fred released their latest album, ‘Exactly’, in February 2017.