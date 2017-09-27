She's been tagging him in videos explaining the extent of the damage

Rihanna has posted two links to videos explaining the extent of the damage from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

In one video, the presenter describes the devastation that has been left by the natural disaster, and the lack of media attention on the crisis. Visibly breaking down in distress, she explains, “there’s no water, there’s no cash, the hospital is completely full, with no generators, so they have open windows. They cannot do surgeries, and I don’t see this in the media. The person that called me has three kids, no water, and no one has given anything to them. They’re holding shipments from here in the US. So I want you if you see this video to please forward it to a news outlet… this is something that is still happening. This is the sixth day. People have no communication, no water, they have no food, because they cannot buy any food.”

Here’s an update on the citizens of #PuertoRico and their need for basic necessities such as food and water. #Swipe to view the current state of the island. #PrayForPuertoRico #PrayForTheCaribbean 🎥: @cnn A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Posting a link to the video on Twitter, Rihanna also tagged Donald Trump in the post, adding several question marks referencing the American President’s response to the crisis.

The singer posted another, similar video also tagging in Donald Trump. In the second, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz tells CBS, “I know leaders aren’t supposed to cry, and especially not on TV, but we are having a humanitarian crisis here, and we are doing everything we can. Two people died yesterday because there was no diesel in the [hospital] where they were at.”

Yesterday, Donald Trump made a statement on the crisis, saying, “We’re doing everything in our power to help the hard-hit people of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.”

Last week, Rihanna, who is originally from Barbados, posted about the hurricanes that have impacted the Caribbean islands, southern United States and Mexico in recent weeks, encouraging her fans to help in the crisis.

Rihanna was one of many artists to make a donation to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts earlier this month.