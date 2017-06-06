Rihanna responds brilliantly to body-shamer who made ‘sumo suit’ jibe

Her response is peak Rihanna.

Rihanna has responded brilliantly to a blogger who wrote a body-shaming article about her.

Last week blogger Chris Spagnolo wrote a post for the Bar Stool Sports website titled: “Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend?”

The blog was a response to a picture of the singer walking around New York City in baggy clothing. “A world of ladies shaped like the Hindenburg loaded into one-piece bathing suits may be on the horizon now that Rihanna is traipsing around out there looking like she’s in a sumo suit,” he wrote misogynistically.

The blog was widely criticised on Twitter and has now been taken down, though Spagnolo is still linking to the page on Twitter. Check out a selection of responses to the blog below.

Seemingly referencing the blog, Rihanna has shared a meme showing rapper Gucci Mane at two different weights. “If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane,” the meme says.

In April, Rihanna was accused of being disrespectful after sharing a series of Photoshopped images of the Queen to celebrate the monarch’s 91st birthday.

She released her last album, ‘Anti’, in January 2016. That summer, she teamed up with Calvin Harris for the huge club hit ‘This Is What You Came For’.