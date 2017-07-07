Ringo Starr teams up with Paul McCartney and Joe Walsh for new album

'Give More Love' is Starr's 19th studio album.

To celebrate his 77th birthday, Ringo Starr has announced a new album; the first since 2015’s Postcards From Paradise.

The new record is titled Give More Love and is available from September 15 on uME records. Back in February news broke, that Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited in the recording studio with The Eagles’ Joe Walsh.

However, Walsh and McCartney won’t be the only guests on the new Starr record. As Pitchfork report, the album will feature Peter Frampton, Benmont Tench, Edgar Winter, and more.

Ringo also released the title track of the album. Listen to ‘Give More Love’ below.

Check out the full tracklist for Give More Love below.

‘We’re on the Road Again’

‘Laughable’

‘Show Me the Way’

‘Speed of Sound’

‘Standing Still’

‘King of the Kingdom’

‘Electricity’

‘So Wrong for So Long’

‘Shake It Up’

‘Give More Love’

Back in April, Ringo Starr offered two lucky fans the chance to dine with music royalty as a part of his charity campaign with Omaze for his birthday today (July 7)

