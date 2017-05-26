Listen to Rita Ora’s new track ‘Your Song’, co-written by Ed Sheeran

The new single will appear on Ora's upcoming second album.

Rita Ora has released a joyous single called ‘Your Song’ which was co-written with Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac.

The British singer and ‘The Voice’/’X Factor’ coach has released this new track as a previous for her second album which follows from her 2012 release, ‘Ora’.

The track is a bouncy electro-pop ode to love. Ora proclaims on the chorus “I don’t want to hear sad songs anymore, I only want to hear love songs” which her voiced subtly pitch-bent to add some colour to dripping synth pattern.

As Rolling Stone report, Ora spoke very highlight of collaborating with Sheeran and Steve Mac, a songwriter who’s written for the likes of Lily Allen, Jason Derulo and Emeli Sande. Rita dubbed the two writers “some of the most talented songwriters of our time”.

She added, “Ed and I have been friends since our teens. It’s brilliant to have the opportunity to collaborate with him for my first single – we definitely click creatively.”

Listen to ‘Your Song’ below.

Recently, Rita Ora and Calvin Harris reportedly ended their ongoing feud which began in 2014 and led to a prolonged period where Ora was refused permission to perform songs she’d recorded with Harris.

A source reported, however, that “Late last year they got in touch and sorted things out. It was such a relief to both of them that they could move on and put things behind them.”

Back in January, Ora spoke out after it was reported that she’d lost ‘hundreds of thousands’ of pounds after being stung by fraud, as well as for investing in a device that helps women to urinate at festivals.