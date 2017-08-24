They've got the world's biggest confetti cannon

In two weeks thousands of glitter-covered revelers will be descending on the Lulworth Estate for Bestival 2017. For the first event in it’s new home, the team has pulled out all the stops, with a huge lineup that includes headliners The xx, Pet Shop Boys and A Tribe Called Quest.

Festival organiser Rob da Bank took NME behind the scenes of the new site, and gave us the low down on what’s new for the festival in 2017.

Want to ensure you visit all the new bits? Here are five of Rob’s picks to visit:

The Temple Stage

“This is a huge electronic stage, with everyone from Jackmaster to Dusky to Annie Mac on there, and it’s a huge show piece stage. There’ll be big elephant carvings and huge pyro at night.”

The world’s biggest confetti cannon

“This is going to be at the Temple Stage, which is a new big thing for this year. It’s a six metre long confetti cannon, with hundreds of thousands of pieces confetti, which will get fired off twice a night.”

Stacey’s

“This is a brand new venue for our soul, funk , northern soul and disco – reflecting our older roots.”

Stand Up Paddle Boarding

“Stand up paddle boarding – that’s new, down at the lake on site. There’s a load of new stuff like this which is new in Slow Motion – as I think young people are getting healthier – and don’t just want to stay out all night getting nutted; they also want to do other healthy things, and I like that.”

The Frozen Mole

“This is an amazing new bar, which bizarrely has got moles that we found in our garden frozen in the ceiling. You heard it right. And in the day time The Frozen Mole has got the crafty cabin – which is activities like knitting and yarn bombing going on in there. I think this year with Bestival we wanted to push the boundaries with what we’re offering. We’re really trying to embrace a whole load of other stuff.”