The festival founder is buzzing for this year’s lineup

Bestival has had some cracking musical performances over the years, from Stevie Wonder’s spellbinding headline set in 2012 to The Cure’s massive shows in 2011 and 2016, there’s always a stellar lineup for the eclectic festival.

Speaking about this year’s lineup, festival organiser Rob da Bank told NME he was thrilled with the musical acts for 2017.

“I’m really chuffed with the lineup this year – from The xx to Little Dragon; Pet Shop Boys and Justice; and A Tribe Called Quest to Danny Brown. I think it’s a really diverse lineup, something Rob da Bank festivals are known for – and I can’t wait to see the whole shebang come to life!”

But who does Rob da Bank reckon you should be checking out this year? Here are five of his picks for the festival.

Kurupt FM

“Loads of well known ones like Kurupt FM will be great” Rob told us. Fresh from the start of the latest series of the sitcom People Just do Nothing, Kurupt FM will be taking to The Box stage for their show. An essential see at Bestival for the past few years, they’re sure to put on yet another wicked show.

Bjarki

“He’s kind of like a Scandinavian Aphex Twin meets gabber DJ – he’s really incredible and will be playing The Big Top on Friday” Rob told us.

Jamie T

Another “well known one” Rob told us he was excited about – Jamie T is sure to put on a wicked show at Bestival when he headlines the Thursday night. Last playing Bestival in 2006 at the ripe old age of 20 – he’s now returning to the festival over a decade and four albums later to shake things up. Get excited.

Nakamarra

Explaining why you should definitely check these guys out Rob said: “These guys are from the Isle of Wight, and have really beautiful, soulful indie music – which can sound a bit wet on paper, but it’s really great in the flesh.”

Flamingods

A Bestival staple, Rob said of Flamingods: “They’ve come out of our Caravanserai stage, where they’ve played the last few years, and we put them in the big top this year. They’re just an amazing, feel good, festival band. So definitely check out those guys!”