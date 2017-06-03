Robbie Williams changes ‘Strong’ lyrics in tribute to Manchester victims

The singer will also appear at the Manchester Tribute concert tomorrow night (June 4).

Robbie Williams changed the lyrics to one of his songs at a show in Manchester last night to pay tribute to last week’s terror attack.

The singer and ex-Take That member began the show last night (June 2) by reminding the crowd, “we are Manchester and we are not fucking scared”.

During the show, however, the singer changed the words to the chorus of ‘Strong’ in support of all the attendees of the concert where the attack occurred. Lyrics flashed up on the venue’s screens reading “Manchester we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re still singing our songs, our songs'”.

Check out a photo of the concert below.

As Manchester Evening News report, Williams also dedicated his hit ‘Angels’ to those who tragically lost their lives in the terror attack. The singer also paid tribute to the late George Michael with a cover of ‘Freedom’.

Robbie Williams is reportedly planning to team up with Take That at Ariana Grande‘s Manchester benefit concert.

A source spoke to The Sun, saying: “They are all great mates and love the chance to get together, so everyone agrees it would be a lovely thing to do for such an incredible cause. Being local lads it’s obviously something they’re all very passionate about supporting.”

Both acts will be appearing on the bill for the charity concert tomorrow night (June 4) at he Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

Other acts announced for the bill inclue Justin Bieber, Little Mix, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher and Niall Horan.

“Talks are very much ongoing and if they can make the timings work then it would be a very special reunion indeed.”