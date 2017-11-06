Robert Pattinson speaks out on mental health issues

"Without therapy I don't know how you're supposed to do life."

Robert Pattinson has spoken out on the mental health issues that come as a result of fame, admitting that his rocket-speed rise worried his family.

The actor and musician made his name playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph ahead of the release of his new album Good Time, Pattinson stated: “Pretty much every person I know who’s got famous is completely nuts.”

“I just didn’t really change. And it was fun. For me,” he said. “I had good agents and stuff and I’ve had really good friends since the beginning. So I think when it gets dangerous for people is when you have no friends and you think, ‘Oh, if I get strangers to love me then it will fill that hole’. And then when it doesn’t fill the hole then you go 10 times crazier.”

He also admitted that his parents were “literally horrified” when he told them he was seeing a therapist. “I was like, ‘Why is that a bad thing?'” he continues. “There’s just this weird stigma. It’s so strange… But I think it’s a sort of throwback attitude.”

On his experiences with therapy, he adds: “I don’t know how you’re supposed to do… life [without it].”

