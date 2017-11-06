Robert Pattinson speaks out on mental health issues
"Without therapy I don't know how you're supposed to do life."
Robert Pattinson has spoken out on the mental health issues that come as a result of fame, admitting that his rocket-speed rise worried his family.
The actor and musician made his name playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. Speaking to The Daily Telegraph ahead of the release of his new album Good Time, Pattinson stated: “Pretty much every person I know who’s got famous is completely nuts.”
“I just didn’t really change. And it was fun. For me,” he said. “I had good agents and stuff and I’ve had really good friends since the beginning. So I think when it gets dangerous for people is when you have no friends and you think, ‘Oh, if I get strangers to love me then it will fill that hole’. And then when it doesn’t fill the hole then you go 10 times crazier.”
He also admitted that his parents were “literally horrified” when he told them he was seeing a therapist. “I was like, ‘Why is that a bad thing?'” he continues. “There’s just this weird stigma. It’s so strange… But I think it’s a sort of throwback attitude.”
On his experiences with therapy, he adds: “I don’t know how you’re supposed to do… life [without it].”
Earlier in the year, Pattinson joked about having to perform a sex act on a dog during the filming of Good Time.
The actor was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live when he discussed a scene in the film that had been uncomfortable to shoot. “There’s this one scene we shot where basically a drug dealer bursts into the room and I was sleeping with the dog and basically giving the dog a hand job,” Pattinson had said.
In a statement, Pattinson has now denied any of this happened. “The story I told on Jimmy Kimmel last night seems to have spiralled out of control,” he said. “We are all huge animal lovers and would obviously never do anything to harm an animal.
“What didn’t come across is that this was supposed to be a joke,” he continued. “No one at all expected or assumed that anything like that would happen on the Good Time set. I feel embarrassed that in the moment, I was trying to make Jimmy laugh, only to create confusion and a false impression.”
Pattinson plays a New York criminal fighting to save his little brother in the movie, which received a lengthy standing ovation and great acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It is released in UK cinemas on November 17.
