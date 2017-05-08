When Lennon Gallagher posed in a Blur t-shirt, it was a classic case of a rock star offspring kicking back against their famous parents. Here are six of the greatest examples.

Whether it’s by getting an inner lip tattoo, sneaking off to watch HMLTD when they’re supposed to be at Little Mix or running away from pater’s country estate to sell fake Rolex around Goa with a guru they met at their first Glastonbury, kids will always want to rebel against their parents and all their SO UNFAIR rules. For rock star offspring, that means sometimes going against everything their parents stood for, just like these ungrateful little brats/individualist rock-yoof heroes.

Lennon Gallagher

Just as his dad Liam was reaching another frothing peak of hatred towards his brother Noel’s new-found love affair with ex-rival Damon Albarn, Tweeting “That dick out of blur and the creepy one out of oasis need to hang there heads in shame as it’s no dancing in the streets” about Damon and Noel’s recent collaboration on ‘We Got The Power’ – young Lennon Gallagher dropped the ultimate dad diss. He appeared on the cover of Buffalo Zine wearing, oh yes, a Blur t-shirt, as if to say ‘this is what you get for putting a parental lock on my iPad’. “Someone’s getting a smack,” Lennon’s little brother Gene Tweeted.

Anaïs Gallagher

Lennon wasn’t the first Gallagher youth to sing from the wrong hymnsheet. In January Noel’s daughter Anaïs told NME that she could no longer stand hearing ‘Wonderwall’. “Growing up, kids at school would tease me and shout ‘Wonderwall’ lyrics in my face,” she said. “It’s still something adults like to do after they’ve had a few drinks.”

She even rebelled against music in general, until Bowie entered her life. “Growing up in a family where music is the epicentre of life, I kind of felt the opposite,” she said. “I never really got the big deal about music. I specifically remember being sat at a family friend’s house when I was six or seven. They were fussing over what to put on next. I was rolling my eyes thinking, ‘Is it really that important? It’s just a bloody song.’ Then someone put on a vinyl copy of this (Life On Mars?). I remember thinking, ‘Fucking hell. This is why music is important.'”

At karaoke, though, Anaïs would go for Blur’s ‘Parklife’, “for the irony”.

Frances Bean Cobain

The parents of Oasis can take solace, however, in the fact that rock kid rebellion goes all ways. When asked her opinion on her dad Kurt’s music in the 2015 documentary Cobain: Montage Of Heck, Frances Bean Cobain replied, “I don’t really like Nirvana that much. Sorry, promotional people, Universal. I’m more into Mercury Rev, Oasis, Brian Jonestown Massacre. The grunge scene is not what I’m interested in.” Of course the irony is, Kurt would have been severely disappointed if his daughter hadn’t rebelled against him, so Frances Bean is OK either way.

Rufus Wainwright

The singer-songwriter reckons his parents – folk singer Loudon Wainwright III and Kate McGarrigle – were surprised when their progeny became a “14-year-old opera queen.” “That kind of horrified them for a while,” Rufus told Rolling Stone of his parents’ reaction. “For one thing, it was so unobservant of the modern age. And also, it was unabashedly gay. They liked the pure, simple line, and I decided to go for baroque. My confidence was appalling. My father just wanted me to mow the lawn: “Why don’t you relax and stop trying to write requiems?'”

Elijah Blue Allman

Son of Cher and rocker Greg Allman, Elijah Blue eschewed the world of blues, country and cannon-straddling leotard pop and turned instead to industrial metal in his hardcore band Deadsy. “I toured with [Cher] for a little while,” he told Rolling Stone, “[But] once I got older, I was like, ‘This isn’t too cool.’ People think that you sit there and listen to your parents’ music. But who wants to be interested in anything that has to do with your parents when you’re a teenager? Nobody I know.”

Indeed, his first demo sounded like “suicide music. Not the band Suicide. It was music to kill yourself to. Slower than anything. Heavy and evil. Just me and a drummer. I wanted to shock people with something that was so perverse and ill.”

Trixie Garcia

The daughter of The Grateful Dead’s legendary stoner rock figurehead Jerry Garcia, now an artist, went all-out to wind up her perma-tripping mum and dad as a teenager by getting into hip-hop and dating a friend of her schoolmate Tupac Shakur. “My older sister did punk rock. I did hip-hop. My parents didn’t like it at all,” she told Rolling Stone. “I was a real straight kid. Early rebellion for me, before hip-hop, was trying to be straight. I wanted to have matching socks and American cheese and get an office job. My parents would be like, “What is wrong with you, little square?’ Like, ‘Oh, God, one of our own!’ That would have disappointed them the most. If I’d discovered Jesus and become a soccer mom, I think it would’ve really broken their hearts.”

At her most rebellious Trixie held a rap party, attended by Tupac, at their house while Garcia was on tour – the house was ransacked, possessions stolen, instruments thrown from windows. Amazingly, Jerry took it all in his tripping-off-his-gourd stride. “All he did, he left a note the next time he went on tour: ‘Dear Trixie, Please don’t have a party with more than a thousand people.'”