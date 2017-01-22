Twitter reacts to Sir Rod Stewart doing the Scottish Cup draw while ‘appearing drunk’

The 72-year-old seems to have had a drink or two

Twitter has reacted after Sir Rod Stewart appears to be drunk during his appearance on the Scottish Cup draw.

Sir Rod Stewart helped out with the draw today (January 22) with some viewers believing the star to be drunk due to his over-the-top gestures. You can see some footage of the appearance below.

According to the Daily Record, he also snubbed a handshake from SFA president Alan McRae. The internet was quick to notice Stewart’s behaviour, with some claiming it to be the highlight of their year so far.

However, some weren’t seeing the funny side of the stint, claiming the appearance to be “embarrassing” and “disrespectful to Scottish football.”

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart has been announced as the second Isle Of Wight headliners for 2017, joining Arcade Fire on the bill.

The Isle of Wight Festival takes place next year from June 8-11 at Seaclose Park, Newport. It was previously reported that the festival could be cancelled next year.

Billed as his only UK festival appearance next year, Stewart will top the festival bill on the Sunday night. Last year saw Queen + Adam Lambert play the same slot, with Fleetwood Mac gracing it the year before that.

Rod Stewart says of the news: “I have been very lucky to have played many of the world’s finest venues and festivals – but never played the legendary IOW Festival. I am so excited to put that right. June can’t come round soon enough.”