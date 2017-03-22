Rogue One’s villain could have met an even grislier end

Warning: This story contains plot spoilers.

Warning: This story contains major plot spoilers if you haven’t yet watched Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

One of Rogue One‘s villains, Director Orson Krennic, could have met an even grislier end.

In last year’s Star Wars spin-off, Krennic, played by Ben Mendelsohn, is killed when his own Death Star decimates the Imperial base.

However, an alternate version of the film’s story had Krennic somehow surviving the blast.

“They tore him out of the rubble and they brought him back. When they’re going over the ruins, he somehow survived,” Rogue One storyliner Gary Whitta told Entertainment Weekly. “He survived the blast and they pulled him up and brought him to the Star Destroyer to report to Vader. He’s all beat up, his cape’s all torn up and stuff, and he thinks he has survived.”

“[Then] Vader kills him for his failure,” Whitta added.

Explaining why this version of the storyline was eventually axed, Whitta said: “It’s a bit of a reach, which is why it isn’t in the finished film.”

Whitta has also revealed that Rogue One: A Star Wars Story could have had a much happier ending. The film, which also stars Felicity Jones, Riz Ahmed, Forest Whitaker and Diego Luna, will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 10.