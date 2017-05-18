Rolf Harris to be released from prison this week

He's been granted bail so he can attend his indecent assault trial in London.

Rolf Harris is to be released from Stafford Prison tomorrow (May 19).

The former Animal Hospital presenter has been granted bail so he can appear in person at an indecent assault trial currently taking place at London’s Southwark Crown Court.

Harris is being tried on four counts of indecent assault against three teenagers which allegedly took place between 1971 and 1983, the BBC reports. The trial has already begun and Harris, who denies all charges, has been attending via a video link.

Harris, 87, is currently serving time in Stafford Prison after being convicted in 2014 of 12 sexual offences against four females, including one against a girl under the age of 10.

Earlier this year he was cleared of three further sexual assault charges, while a jury at Southwark Crown Court failed to return a verdict on four other charges.

Harris had been made an MBE, and OBE and a CBE before he was convicted of 12 sexual offences in 2014, but these honours were all revoked in March 2015. In November 2015, he was reportedly hospitalised after gorging on chocolate in prison.

His defence team in February that they expect Harris to be automatically released from prison for the sentence he is currently serving on 19 July of this year.