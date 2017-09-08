The Rolling Stones unveil psychedelic new video for ‘She’s A Rainbow’

See it here first on NME

The Rolling Stones have unveiled a trippy new live video for ‘She’s A Rainbow’. Check it out on NME first below.

A minor hit for the band in the US, the underrated gem of ‘She’s A Rainbow’ along with ‘2000 Light Years From Home’ remain the only tracks from the band’s cult classic album ‘Their Satanic Majesties Request’ that the Stones have ever played live – while both perfectly encapsulating the band at the absolute height of psychedelic prowess.

The track is taken from the new 50th anniversary of the landmark 1967 album, due for release as a limited edition deluxe double vinyl and double hybrid Super Audio CD package on September 22. For more details and to pre-order, visit here.

The Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour dates with support acts are below

9 September: Hamburg, Germany – Stadtpark with Kaleo

12 September: Munich, Germany – Olympic Stadium with Kaleo

16 September: Spielberg, Austria – Spielberg at Red Bull Ring with Kaleo and John Lee Hooker Jr.

20 September: Zurich, Switzerland – Letzigrund Stadium with The Struts

23 September: Lucca, Italy – Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls with The Struts

27 September: Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium with Los Zigarros

30 September: Amsterdam, Holland – Amsterdam Arena with de Staat

3 October: Copenhagen, Denmark – Parken Stadium with Rival Sons

9 October: Dusseldorf, Germany – Esprit Arena with Rival Sons

12 October: Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena with The Hellacopters

15 October: Arnhem, Holland – GelreDome with Leon Bridges

19 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant

22 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant

25 October: Paris, France – U Arena with Cage The Elephant