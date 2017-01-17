Royal Blood discuss their ‘sexy, confident’ new album

'We're not turning into Keane, put it that way'
Royal Blood have revealed that their hotly-anticipated new album is sounding ‘sexy’ and ‘more confident’ – while assuring fans that they’re ‘not turning into Keane‘.
The band are set to drop the follow-up their acclaimed and huge-selling 2014 self-titled debut this year, after dropping a trailer for the new record with the title ‘2017’.
In a new interview with Q, the Brighton rock duo have told fans what to expect from the record – which they largely wrote in Nashville and California.
“We had a warehouse space in Burbank and it was great,” said frontman Mike Kerr. “We’d party at night and write all day. By that point, we felt the record was coming together and there was a bit of a theme between the songs.”
He added that the band wrote around 50 songs for the album with the motto “anything you’re not proud of, bin it” – with the results proving “way sexier, more confident sounding” than their debut.
When quizzed on if their second album would feature more on piano, drummer Ben Thatcher said: “We’re not turning into Keane, put it that way. We’re still bringing the rock n’ roll.”
Last year they also performed another new track ‘Hook, Line And Sinker’ at Reading Festival. Built on a sludgy bass riff and a pounding rhythm from drummer Ben Thatcher, the track featured a falsetto chorus in which Kerr sang “Say my name again/ You’re caught in the middle”.
“I think that song came about a few months before Reading. We were so desperate to play it, so we did. The writing process really has just begun. Maybe that’s like, the weirdest song on the record, I don’t know yet – it’s hard to say,” he said at the time.
“We did a lot of touring and now we’re done,” he added and said that they would enjoy a brief period of “hibernation” before heading back to the studio.
Royal Blood are also set to tour this summer, having already been confirmed for Governors Ball with other festival dates set to be announced soon.