Royal Blood discuss their ‘sexy, confident’ new album

'We're not turning into Keane, put it that way'

Royal Blood have revealed that their hotly-anticipated new album is sounding ‘sexy’ and ‘more confident’ – while assuring fans that they’re ‘not turning into Keane‘.

The band are set to drop the follow-up their acclaimed and huge-selling 2014 self-titled debut this year, after dropping a trailer for the new record with the title ‘2017’.

In a new interview with Q, the Brighton rock duo have told fans what to expect from the record – which they largely wrote in Nashville and California.

“We had a warehouse space in Burbank and it was great,” said frontman Mike Kerr. “We’d party at night and write all day. By that point, we felt the record was coming together and there was a bit of a theme between the songs.”

He added that the band wrote around 50 songs for the album with the motto “anything you’re not proud of, bin it” – with the results proving “way sexier, more confident sounding” than their debut.

When quizzed on if their second album would feature more on piano, drummer Ben Thatcher said: “We’re not turning into Keane, put it that way. We’re still bringing the rock n’ roll.”