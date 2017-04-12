Royal Blood to unveil new single ‘Lights Out’ this week

The first taster of their new album 'How Did We Get So Dark?'

Royal Blood are set to unveil the first taster of their new album with single ‘Lights Out’ dropping tomorrow (Thursday 13 April).

The returning Brighton rock duo last night announced that their long-awaited second album would be called ‘How Did We Get So Dark?‘ and released on June 16.

Now the band have shared another teaser trailer, featuring them in a dark room beneath a flickering lightbulb – declaring that the first new single ‘Lights Out’ will be arriving at 7pm on Thursday 13 April.

Earlier this year, frontman Mike Kerr revealed that he had written around 50 songs for the album with the motto “anything you’re not proud of, bin it” – with the results proving “way sexier, more confident sounding” than their debut.

When quizzed on if their second album would feature more on piano, drummer Ben Thatcher said: “We’re not turning into Keane, put it that way. We’re still bringing the rock n’ roll.”