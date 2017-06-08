Ruby Tandoh slams celebrity chefs for ‘silence’ over election

"Imagine being silent just cos you don't wanna lose out on a couple of tories buying your cookbook".

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Ruby Tandoh has called out a host of celebrity chefs for remaining quiet on social media over the general election period.

Tandoh has written several cookbooks since she appeared on the baking show in 2013 and is also a positive voice and commentator on mental health issues. She is the co-creator of the mental wellbeing zine called ‘Do What You Want’.

The cook took to Twitter this morning to criticise Jamie Oliver, Nigel Slater, Nigella Lawson, Paul Hollywood and the Hairy Bikers for their lack of comments on the general election. Tandoh is never one to hold back from calling out big names, notoriously turning down a Piers Morgan interview and calling him a ‘sentient ham’.

She began with a tweet saying: “Lots of big names staying suspiciously silent today despite their entire fortunate/following being building on a kind and inclusive ethos”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

She added: “Imagine being silent on this incredibly important election just cos you don’t wanna lose out on a couple of tories buying your cookbook”. Then proceeded to call out specific chefs and food personalities by tagging them in tweets.

Asking Nigella Lawson to “speak up”, the Hairy Bikes to “step forward” and plainly calling Jamie Oliver a “prick”, Tandoh took shots at the biggest names in UK food broadcasting. Check out the tweets below.

Tandoh also commented that she’d “ask Paul Hollywood why he hasn’t publicly stood for the many (not the few) but I got blocked long ago”.

You’re going to vote, but are your mates? Polling stations are open until 10pm tonight so be sure to get down to your local village hall, school or wherever your polling station is to cast your vote and have a say in what happens to your future.