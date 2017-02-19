Rufio from ‘Hook’ wants to make a prequel film about the Lost Boy’s origins

Actor Dante Basco is crowdfunding $30,000 to make the flick happen.

Dante Basco who portrayed Lost Boy Rufio in the 1991 Peter Pan movie Hook wants to make a prequel film.

Titled Bangarang, the short film’s plot is described as ‘the story about Rufio, before the mohawk, before Neverland, before he was The Pan. Roofus is a 13-year-old kid who is destined to be more than he is.’

It continues; ‘After his mother is forced to put him into a foster home, he and his rag-tag group of best friends, a Jamaican boy named Julani and a bright-eyed latina force of nature named Ella, find a way for Roofus to escape his ill fate, find his happy thought and fulfill his destiny.’

‘The story has been reverse engineered from what was set-up in Hook. We answer all the questions you’ve ever wondered, How and why is Rufio the leader of the Lost Boys? Where does “bangarang” come from? And of course, how he gets the mohawk,’ it concludes.

Getty

Basco launched a Kickstarter hoping to raise $30,000. The campaign has now surpassed the target, with 23 days left to pledge. If Basco can bring the full tally up to at least $200,000 or higher, he and his team have said that they will make a feature film prequel to Hook, rather than just a short.

Writing on the Kickstarter, Basco explains why the film matters today. ‘In a world of endless sequels, prequels, and reboots – we feel Bangarang holds a unique place. Sure, it draws off a popular studio film, and billion dollar property (Peter Pan), but the key for us is that this movie is a social commentary on the current world climate. We are taking a beloved character out of his comfort zone. ‘