Run The Jewels team up with ‘Rick And Morty’ to make ‘Rick The Jewels’

This special edition merch went on sale today (July 28)

With only a few weeks now until the heavily anticipated return of Rick And Morty, the Adult Swim series have teamed up with Run The Jewels to release some special edition merch under the ‘Rick The Jewels’ title.

The limited edition hoodie is being released through Los Angeles based fashion label Daylight Curfew and features RTJ’s renowned gun-and-fist hand gesture but with Rick’s portal gun and fist instead.

Preorders went live earlier today (July 28) at 5pm GMT with shipping beginning on August 28. You can order the hoodie over at Daylight Curfew but move fast since stock is very limited. Check out pictures of the Rick And Morty-twisted RTJ logo below.

Rick and Morty returns to our screen on July 30 and will be available to view weekly on Netflix in the UK with new episodes available every Sunday until October 8.

In January 2016 Dan Harmon appeared at Magic City Comic Con and revealed that unlike season 1, which had 11 episodes, and season 2, which had 10, there’d be 14 episodes in season 3 which explains the delay and long wait for this season.

Speaking about the plot on season 3, Dan Harmon said: “I don’t think anybody wants to do a third season that simply spends a whole bunch of episodes dealing with a situation that we created at the end of the second season, so I think that’s a non-spoiler way of saying things should be okay pretty quickly”.

Watch the trailer for season 3 below.

