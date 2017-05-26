Russell Brand responds to Katie Hopkins’ LBC sacking

Katie Hopkins was fired from her presenting position at LBC earlier today (May 26).

Russell Brand has reacted to the news that Katie Hopkins has been fired from LBC after her comments following the Manchester terror attack.

The broadcaster first came into the public light as a contestant on ‘The Apprentice’ before becoming a public speaker renowned for divisive viewpoints on body image, immigration and race.

Hopkins was hired by LBC less than a year ago and has now been fired ‘immediately’ after using language with genocidal connotations to react to the Manchester terror attack on Tuesday (May 23).

Hopkins wrote on Twitter “22 dead – number rising. Schofield. Don’t you even dare. Do not be a part of the problem. We need a final solution #Manchester”.

Politically-outspoken comedian Russell Brand responded to the news of the sacking on Twitter, writing: “Trivial maybe in these difficult times but Haty Kopkins banishment is a small, moral victory if not a ‘final solution'”.

Russell Brand and Katie Hopkins have a previous history. Last month Russell Brand posted footage of himself gatecrashing one of Hopkins’ live broadcast.

In the video, Brand is seen entering Hopkins’ radio studio without being invited, prompting her to apologise to a caller called Paul who was sharing his views on the Swedish terror attack.

Brand labelled the intrusion “silly, daft, harmless fun” and an attempt to lure “Hatie Kopkins back to humanity” as he shared it on Twitter.

According to The Independent, LBC will not be “commenting further” from the Tweet they wrote regarding the departure of Hopkins from the station.