Russell Brand launching new ‘Under The Skin’ podcast

Russell Brand has announced the launch of his new podcast.

The actor, TV personality and stand-up comic launched the Russell Brand Podcast in 2015, which ran for 24 episodes. Before that, he presented a radio show on BBC Radio 2, which ended after the infamous Sachsgate scandal in 2008.

Now Brand is launching his Under The Skin podcast, which arrives on iTunes on Thursday (March 9). Hear a preview here.

Its first episode will feature author and lecturer Brad Evans, the founder/director of the Histories of Violence project. It will include discussion on “terror, 9/11 & how to change the world,” according to Brand.

Brand, 41, welcomed his first child, daughter Mabel, with fiancée Laura Gallacher last November. He recently revealed plans to raise the child as gender-neutral and compared being a dad to a LSD trip.

Brand recently announced a new stand up tour for the UK and Ireland. Starting in April, the Re:Birth tour will see the comedian taking on politics, death and modern society.

In a statement about the tour, Brand said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me or, worse, date someone like me.”

Check out Russell Brand’s full tour dates below.

Cambridge, Corn Exchange (April 4 2017)

Northampton, Derngate Theatre (5)

Watford, Colosseum (6)

Dartford, Orchard Theatre (9)

Grimsby, Auditorium (10)

Harrogate, Royal Hall (12)

Stoke, Victoria Hall (13)

Hastings, White Rock Theatre (18)

Poole, Lighthouse (19)

Chatham, Central Theatre (25)

Margate, Winter Gardens (26)

Salisbury, City Hall (27)

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre (May 2)

Woking, Victoria Theatre (3)

Warwick, Butterworth Hall Arts Centre (9)

Oxford, New Theatre (10)

Southport, Southport Theatre and Convention Centre (23)

Cheltenham, Town Hall (25)

Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre (29)

Richmond, Richmond Theatre (30)

Bristol, Colston Hall (31)

Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre (June 6)

Ipswich, Regent Theatre (8)

Skegness, Embassy Theatre (15)

Norwich, Theatre Royal (19)

High Wycombe, Wycombe Swan (21)

Liverpool, Auditorium BT Convention Centre (24)

Worthing, Assembly Hall (27)

Stevenage, Concert Hall (29)

Crawley, Hawth (July 4)

Salford, Lowry (August 1)

Portsmouth, Guildhall (September 19)

Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Halls (20)

Torquay, Princess Theatre (27)

Leicester, De Montfort Hall (October 3)

Cardiff, St Davids Hall (11)

York, Barbican Centre (12)

Leeds,Town Hall (17)

Reading, Hexagon (24)

London, Eventim Apollo (31)

Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall (November 2)

Brighton, Dome (5)

Basingstoke, Anvil (16)

Scunthorpe, Baths Hall (21)

Birmingham, Symphony Hall (December 5)

Newcastle Upon Tyne, City Hall (13)

London, O2 Academy Brixton (18)

Stockport, Plaza (February 28 2018)

Bournemouth, Windsor Hall (27)

Milton Keynes, Theatre (April 2)

Manchester, O2 Apollo (May 1)

Dublin, Olympia (23)

Belfast, Waterfront Hall (26)

Hull, City Hall (June 6)

Aberdeen, His Majestys Theatre (13)

Derby, Arena (July 3)

Sheffield, City Hall (4)

Swansea, Grand Theatre (10)

Llandudno, Venue Cymru (12)

Middlesborough, Town Hall (25)

Plymouth, Pavilions (August 19)

Perth, Concert Hall (September 4)

Blackburn, King Georges Hall (13)

Cork, Opera House (25)

Galway, Leisureland (26)

Limerick, Univeristy Concert Hall (27)

Edinburgh, Playhouse (October 3)

Sunderland, Empire (14)

Wolverhampton, Civic Hall (November 1)

Blackpool, Winter Gardens (6)