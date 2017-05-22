Has Russell Crowe let slip that Ed Sheeran is engaged?

Oh Russell...

Russell Crowe appears to have let slip that Ed Sheeran has got engaged.

During an interview on Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa, the Oscar-winning actor referred to Sheeran’s girlfriend Cherry Seaborn as the singer’s “fiancée”.

Revealing that Sheeran has paid a few visits to his farm in New South Wales, Crowe told the show’s hosts: “He was on tour here and he was getting a bit burned out so he came up and stayed at the farm for a couple of days to get some sleep and then we became conversational mates. He has subsequently gone back to the farm with his fiancée for more time.”

Following Crowe’s remarks, Sheeran has yet to comment on the status of his relationship with Seaborn.

However, the singer spoke about his friendship with Crowe in a radio interview earlier this year, saying: “I’ve started hanging out with Russell Crowe because he loves getting drunk and I love getting drunk.”

He continued: “We don’t get anything from each other other than just a night out. We get an enjoyment of hanging out rather… There is no boost in either of our careers from our association.”

Meanwhile, Nile Rodgers has said he wants to join Ed Sheeran on stage when the singer-songwriter headlines Glastonbury Festival next month.

After being released in March, Sheeran’s ‘÷’ album has already gone six-times platinum in the UK after yielding the hits ‘Shape Of You’, ‘Galway Girl’ and ‘Castle On The Hill’.