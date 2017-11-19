Russell Simmons reportedly told Terry Crews to give Hollywood agent accused of sexual assault ‘a pass’

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor spoke about his experiences with sexual assault last month

Russell Simmons reportedly emailed Terry Crews telling him to give the agent he claims sexually assaulted him “a pass”.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor made allegations against a “high-powered executive” last month, saying the then-unnamed person had “groped my privates” at a Hollywood party last year.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD,” he wrote on Twitter. “Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME.”

Crews said the man, who he named as WME agent Adam Venit earlier this month, had called him the next day to apologise, “but never really explained why he did what he did.”

Now the actor has shared a screenshot of an email that appears to be from Russell Simmons on his Twitter page. With the subject title “Agent”, it reads: “Did he ever apologise? Give the agent a pass, ask that he be reinstated. With great love, all things are possible.”

Crews captioned the post: “NO ONE GETS A PASS”.

The Hollywood Reporter says Venit has been placed on a leave-of-absence by WME following the claims. Neither the company nor Venit have commented on the allegations at this time.

Simmons, meanwhile, is also facing allegations of his own. Keri Claussen Khaligi has accused the Def Jam co-founder and filmmaker Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct. Both men have denied the claims.