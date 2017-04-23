Ryan Adams made a surprise appearance at John Mayer’s Los Angeles gig to play ‘Come Pick Me Up’

Watch footage of the track, which the pair played live on Friday

Ryan Adams joined John Mayer on stage in Los Angeles this Friday (21 April) to perform his track ‘Come Pick Me Up.’

Adams, who released his 16th studio album Prisoner in February, joined Mayer on stage at the Forum in Los Angeles to play the track from his debut solo album, ‘Heartbreaker.’

Adams fronted the performance with vocals and harmonica, while Mayer provided backing vocals and played a guitar solo during the surprise rendition of ‘Come Pick Me Up.’ Both musicians are currently on headline tours.

A video taken by a fan at the concert has been posted on Youtube and can be watched below.

Recently, Adams spoke to NME about death and divorce and took us through his latest album Prisoner track-by-track, while the singer will be headlining Green Man Festival in August.

Adams will be heading to the UK in September for a tour in support of his latest album and recently added more dates.

Fri September 08 2017 – BELFAST Ulster Hall Belfast

Sat September 09 2017 – CORK Opera House

Mon September 11 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia

Tue September 12 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia

Thu September 14 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

Fri September 15 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Sun September 17 2017 – GATESHEAD Sage Gateshead

Mon September 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds

Tue September 19 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth

Thu September 21 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

Fri September 22 2017 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall