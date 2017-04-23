Ryan Adams made a surprise appearance at John Mayer’s Los Angeles gig to play ‘Come Pick Me Up’
Watch footage of the track, which the pair played live on Friday
Ryan Adams joined John Mayer on stage in Los Angeles this Friday (21 April) to perform his track ‘Come Pick Me Up.’
Adams, who released his 16th studio album Prisoner in February, joined Mayer on stage at the Forum in Los Angeles to play the track from his debut solo album, ‘Heartbreaker.’
Adams fronted the performance with vocals and harmonica, while Mayer provided backing vocals and played a guitar solo during the surprise rendition of ‘Come Pick Me Up.’ Both musicians are currently on headline tours.
A video taken by a fan at the concert has been posted on Youtube and can be watched below.
Recently, Adams spoke to NME about death and divorce and took us through his latest album Prisoner track-by-track, while the singer will be headlining Green Man Festival in August.
Adams will be heading to the UK in September for a tour in support of his latest album and recently added more dates.
Thu April 20 2017 – WARRINGTON Parr Hall
Fri April 21 2017 – LEAMINGTON SPA Assembly
Fri September 08 2017 – BELFAST Ulster Hall Belfast
Sat September 09 2017 – CORK Opera House
Mon September 11 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia
Tue September 12 2017 – DUBLIN Olympia
Thu September 14 2017 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
Fri September 15 2017 – EDINBURGH Usher Hall
Sun September 17 2017 – GATESHEAD Sage Gateshead
Mon September 18 2017 – LEEDS O2 Academy Leeds
Tue September 19 2017 – BOURNEMOUTH O2 Academy Bournemouth
Thu September 21 2017 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
Fri September 22 2017 – LONDON Royal Albert Hall