The long-running horror series will return later this year

Ryan Murphy has revealed a new monster that could feature in American Horror Story season seven.

The FX horror series is expected to return to TV screens in September, although no official release date has been confirmed as yet.

The theme of the new batch of episodes will be the US election and recurring cast members Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will feature again in the new series. Joining them will be AHS newcomers Billie Lourd and Leslie Grossman.

Show creator Murphy has been teasing details about the show’s return over the last few months and yesterday took to Instagram to share an image of a monster that could feature in the new season.

The creature looks to have a face, with decaying teeth and tongue visible, as MoviePilot reports. The caption on the post reads: “American Horror Story Holes”.

Murphy also shared an image in June titled “Ambidexterity”. It is unclear as yet how either monster will fit into the season’s storyline.

The official title of American Horror Story season 7 has yet to be confirmed. However, Murphy tweeted earlier this week (July 11) that it would be announced on July 20. “And suddenly… it will all make sense,” he added.

The creator recently went into further detail about how the new season will open, telling E! Online: “The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they’re watching it all go down.”

“Which in itself was a horror story, so it’s like a horror story upon a horror story,” Murphy added.